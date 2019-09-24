× National Voter Registration Day: Where you can get registered

ST. LOUIS – Today every American is reminded of their civic duty, it’s National Voter Registration Day.

The annual event has been celebrated on the fourth Tuesday in September since 2012.

Every fourth Tuesday in September is set aside to remind and encourage potential voters to register for upcoming elections. The goal is to make sure everyone who is eligible to vote is registered so they can cast a ballot and participate in the democratic process.

Missouri and Illinois residents can register to vote online by clicking here.