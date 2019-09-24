New climate-controlled pet shelters off cool place to leave your pet while you shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – These days, it seems like we’re seeing more and more people riding around with their dogs but with temperatures hovering in the 80s, your furry friends shouldn’t be left in the car waiting.

A new solution has been popping up around town. It’s called DogSpot – a climate-controlled shelter for your pet.

The doghouse can be heated and cooled. It also sterilizes itself in between uses. There’s also a backup battery. You can either use your phone or a keypad on the house to unlock it using a pin number.

The developer says they plan to roll out 3 to 5 more locations in the St. Louis area within the next few months.