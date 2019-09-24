× Now may be the best time to buy a house

Apparently, this is the best week to buy a house.

One senior economist calls it the Black Friday of home shopping.

Here’s how it breaks down:

In the spring and summer, buyers with school-aged children are anxious to move and get settled before the school year starts.

Many people who haven’t bought a home by mid-September typically put the move off.

In 41 of the 53 metropolitan areas tracked by realtor.com, the last week in September is expected to offer some of the most ideal buying conditions of the year.

The site says at this time of year, nearly 6% of homes on the market have had a price reduction and are, on average, 2% cheaper than their peak listing.