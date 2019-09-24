SLUCare Urologists explains new treatment option for patients with enlarged prostate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A large percentage of the male population over age 40 deal with symptoms associated with an enlarged prostate, which cause lower urinary tract issues as well as affect quality of life.

According to doctors, there are medications and major surgery to help treat severe symptoms, however, some men can`t tolerate the medication, or the medication has been largely ineffective.

SLUCare`s Dr. Lombardo discusses a new, minimally invasive procedure - Rezum - that uses thermal energy in a nine-second treatment to ablate the obstructive tissue in the prostate gland that`s causing the BPH.