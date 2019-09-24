× St. Louis Board of Aldermen to host two day Job Fair event

ST. LOUIS – Looking for employment?

Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed along with members of the Board of Aldermen will host a two day community-wide Job Fair.

The first job fair will take place at the William J. Harrison St. Louis Community College Education Center at 3140 Cass Avenue from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Sept. 24.

The second job fair will be held at the Carondelet YMCA at 930 Holly Hills Avenue from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Sept.

The job fair will feature numerous employers, including the City of St. Louis, BallPark Village, SLATE, and more. There will also be human resources professionals available to review resumes and provide tips for interviews.

Click here for more information.