St. Louis native Chris Redd earns promotion to 'SNL' regular castmember

ST. LOUIS, MO- The 45th season of Saturday Night Live premieres this weekend, and it will be a big one for St. Louis-area native Chris Redd.

Deadline.com was first to report Tuesday that Redd, along with Heidi Gardner, are being promoted from featuring players to regular cast members.

While NBC hasn’t released formal comment on the move, Redd shared reporting on the news on social media Tuesday night.

In 2018, Redd told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he didn’t nail down a spot on the show until his second time auditioning for the program. “It’s the majors in sketch comedy — the Harvard level of the sketch game — and it shows,” Redd told the P-D’s Kevin Johnson. “It has been an institution for this long for a reason.”

Redd was raised in St. Charles County before his family moved to Chicago.

Gardner also has Missouri ties. She was born and raised in the Kansas City area.