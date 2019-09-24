× Police searching for armed suspect in weekend Wellston murder

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges Tuesday against a 28-year-old on the run from authorities for a murder over the weekend.

According to Major Ron Martin, Assistant Chief of Police for the North County Police Cooperative, the killing took place Sunday morning around 5 a.m. in the 6400 block of Wellsmar Avenue. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was found shot to death inside a home.

Homicide detectives identified Theodis Polk as the primary suspect in the shooting and filed for warrants with the prosecutor’s office.

The county prosecutor charged Polk with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Police said Polk knows he’s wanted and attempts to contact him have failed.

Polk should be considered armed and dangerous, Martin said. He was last seen Sunday morning driving a white, late model Infiniti sedan with possible temp tags.

Anyone with information on Polk’s whereabouts can contact the North County Police Cooperative at 314-427-8000 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be filed.