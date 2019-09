Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This Saturday night Forest Park's Cricket Field will light the night for the annual Leukemia Lymphoma Society fundraiser. Thousands of people will carry little lanterns along a one-mile route. And every year more money is raised to fight cancer of the blood.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light The Night

Forest Park's Cricket Field

Saturday, September 28th

Registration begins at 5:00pm

Survivor Ceremony at 7:15pm

Walk begins at 7:30pm

www.LightTheNight.org/gateway