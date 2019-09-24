Variety Kid receives new handicap accessible van

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Variety the Children's Charity has helped local kids with special needs for more than 80 years. Alex is a Variety Kid with muscular dystrophy and is confined to a power wheel chair which was given to him by Variety last year.

His family's handicap accessible van was 15 years old and in danger of falling apart.

Variety came to the rescue providing Alex's mother with a new van! This vehicle will allow him to explore the world with more experiences outside his home.

For more information about Variety the Children's Charity, visit VarietySTL.org, and don't miss Variety Theatre's 2019 production of Mary Poppins Oct 18-27th, featuring Variety Kids! Click here for tickets.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud partners with Variety the Children's Charity.