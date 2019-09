Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - How smart is your Smart TV?

A smart TV, also known as a connected TV, is a traditional television set with integrated Internet and interactive features which allows users to stream music and videos, browse the internet, and view photos.

Tech Guru Scott Schaffer Chief Information Security Officer at Blade Technologies joined FOX 2 to discuss the concern that data is being collected by Smart TVs and then passed on to third parties like advertisers and major tech companies.