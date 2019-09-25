Fire crews fight 3-alarm industrial blaze in Arnold

ARNOLD, Mo. –   Several crews worked to put out a large industrial fire in Arnold Wednesday morning. The fire sent a huge billow of smoke into the sky.

The call came in at about 3:00 a.m. for a structure fire off of Tenbrook Industrial Court when a worker noticed fire inside machinery. The building is a metal container corporation that creates Anheuser-Busch cans.

Fire crews said it took them about two hours to put out the fire.

Fire Chief Jeff Broombaugh with Rock Community Fire told FOX 2 that the company improvements from two years ago made fighting this fire easier. Two years ago the building caught fire twice in less than a month, a furnace was blamed for the blaze.

