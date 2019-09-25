Former Missouri lawmaker fined $77,500 for ethics violations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A former Missouri lawmaker now running for mayor of Ferguson has been fined $77,500 after a state ethics panel determined he used campaign money on spas, concerts, and other personal expenses.

The Missouri Ethics Commission on Tuesday announced the fine for Courtney Curtis, a Democrat who served three two-year terms as a state representative from St. Louis County starting in 2013. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Curtis also failed to report 10 contributions.

The fine could be waived if Curtis pays $7,750 and remains in compliance with state law for two years.

In 2018, the Missouri Supreme Court blocked Curtis from running for the Missouri Senate because he had not paid a separate fine for campaign finance law violations.

Curtis didn’t immediately respond to a phone message on Wednesday.
