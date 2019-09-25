Illinois woman charged, wanted for alleged lottery scam

ST. CHARLES, Ill. – An Illinois judge has issued an arrest warrant for a Chicago woman on a felony theft charge accusing her of bilking someone out of $5,000 in a lottery scam.

A Tuesday statement from Kane County prosecutors alleges that 49-year-old Janet Cruz lied about winning a $2 million lottery, telling her victim she couldn’t collect the winnings until she put down a certain amount of cash.

Cruz allegedly promised the victim she’d get $100,000 of the purported prize money in return for providing some cash. After the victim handed over $5,000, prosecutors say Cruz feigned illness and asked the victim to buy her medication. When the victim went into a store, Cruz allegedly fled.

The judge issued the arrest warrant Monday. A man not identified by prosecutors allegedly served as an accomplice.

