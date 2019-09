Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – PeaceFest 2019 is this Sunday, September and is expected to attract thousands to Bellefontaine Park for a day of live music, food, and fun.

James Clark, vice president of community outreach for Better Family Life, visits Fox 2 News to discuss the weekend’s big event and why it’s so important for the community.

PeaceFest 2019

Sunday, September 29th

Bellfontaine Park

9565 Bellefontaine Rd.

Bellefontaine Neighbors

More info: www.betterfamilylife.org/peacefest.html