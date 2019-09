× Justin Faulk’s First practice with the Blues

New Blues defenseman Justin Faulk skated with his new team for the first time on Wednesday, September 25. The Blues had acquired the All-Star defenseman yesterday in a deal with the Carolina Hurricanes. Faulk is happy to be coming to the defending Stanley Cup champions and winning more titles here in St. Louis.

Faulk does have an old friend on his new team. Faulk's childhood friend is Blues minor league goalie Adam Wilcox. Faulk was even the best man in Wilcox's wedding and he will return the favor at Faulk's wedding next year.