Thousands of spectators braved a brief downpour Friday night in St. Louis’ Forest Park while waiting to celebrate the Annual Great Forest Park Balloon Glow. The winds were a bit strong, but a few of the brave balloonists inflated their nylon envelopes and lit the fires for a dramatic evening display.
PICTURES: 2019 Great Forest Park Balloon Glow
