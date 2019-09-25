Thousands of spectators gathered in St. Louis’ Forest Park for a mostly beautiful Saturday while celebrating the Annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race. Unfortunately for balloon enthusiasts, the wind did not cooperate and it was too much for a balloon launch this year.
PICTURES: 2019 Great Forest Park Balloon Race
-
Balloon Glow to kick off festivities of the Great Forest Park Balloon Race
-
PICTURES: 2019 Great Forest Park Balloon Glow
-
The Great Forest Park Balloon Race & Glow is this weekend
-
Check out the Great Forest Park Balloon Glow tonight
-
Sponsors and exhibitors gear up for the 47th annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race
-
-
High winds cancel Great Forest Park Balloon Race
-
Great Forest Park Balloon Race returns to Central Field
-
Festivities for The Great Forest Park Balloon Race begin at 12 p.m. Saturday
-
Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, August 17-18, 2019
-
Hot air balloons take off from Maryville University
-
-
Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, September 21-22, 2019
-
Strides for Hope run to support families who have lost children
-
With heatwave over, Forest Park a popular summer destination again