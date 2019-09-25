PICTURES: 2019 Great Forest Park Balloon Race

Thousands of spectators gathered in St. Louis’ Forest Park for a mostly beautiful Saturday while celebrating the Annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race. Unfortunately for balloon enthusiasts, the wind did not cooperate and it was too much for a balloon launch this year.

Photo Gallery

