× Shooting at Belleville bar leaves at 1 injured

BELLEVILLE, Mo. – Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting overnight at a bar in Belleville.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Spike’s Pub And Grub Bar at the corner of West Main Street and North 37th Street.

Upon arrival, police found several shell casings in the street as they combed the area for evidence.

According to authorities, someone dropped off one shooting victim at Memorial Hospital nearby. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.