Smokey the Bear celebrates 75th anniversary

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — It's one of the oldest and most successful public service campaigns of all time. Smokey Bear is celebrating his 75th birthday this year. Dan Zarlenga joins us with a look back at the history of this beloved icon and his message.

Smokey the Bear's was developed in World War II. There was concern over the possibility of enemy incendiary shell attacks off the west coast that could cause raging wildfires in the western forests. The most experienced firefighters were overseas in the war.