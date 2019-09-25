Spire to lower customer rates October 1

ST. LOUIS - Spire customers in Missouri will see their natural gas bill go down, starting next week. Rates will drop a $1.66 per month.

According to Spire, they expected more gas use last winter but it wasn't as cold as anticipated.

Spire serves approximately 513,200 natural gas customers in the Missouri counties of Andrew, Barry, Barton, Bates, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Dade, DeKalb, Greene, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Lafayette, Lawrence, McDonald, Moniteau, Newton, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline, Stone and Vernon.

