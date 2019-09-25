STLMoms: Margaritaville Lake Resort Giveaway

Posted 9:36 am, September 25, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - We’re giving you a three-day, two-night stay in deluxe accommodations at Margaritaville Lake Resort.  The winner will enjoy three days of fun both on and off the water. They’ll enjoy a round of golf at the Oaks Golf Course, part of the Lake of the Ozarks Golf Trail. They’ll get a close-up look at the Lake during a 1½-hour narrated cruise on the 150-passenger Tropic Island motor yacht. They’ll be in for a cool experience when they enjoy a guided tour of Bridal Cave.

There are tasty treats in store, too.  The winners will get their days off to a great start with breakfast for two mornings at JB’s Boathouse.  They’ll also enjoy a “sweet tooth” break at a local favorite, Randy’s Frozen Custard.

For more information on Margaritaville click here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.