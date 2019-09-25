STLMoms: Margaritaville Lake Resort Giveaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - We’re giving you a three-day, two-night stay in deluxe accommodations at Margaritaville Lake Resort. The winner will enjoy three days of fun both on and off the water. They’ll enjoy a round of golf at the Oaks Golf Course, part of the Lake of the Ozarks Golf Trail. They’ll get a close-up look at the Lake during a 1½-hour narrated cruise on the 150-passenger Tropic Island motor yacht. They’ll be in for a cool experience when they enjoy a guided tour of Bridal Cave.

There are tasty treats in store, too. The winners will get their days off to a great start with breakfast for two mornings at JB’s Boathouse. They’ll also enjoy a “sweet tooth” break at a local favorite, Randy’s Frozen Custard.

For more information on Margaritaville click here