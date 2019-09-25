Student arrested following social media threat against Northwest High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A social media threat involving Northwest High School in Jefferson County lands a teen from another district in police custody.

Rockwood Summit High School student Jesus Cabrera is accused of allegedly sending the message.

School administrators say the disturbing message was sent via Snapchat to two students who then shared it.

The post also specifically mentioned Northwest High School.

Officials say there is no danger to students or the school ahead of homecoming this weekend.

Parents from Northwest High School and Rockwood Summit High were both notified of the incident.