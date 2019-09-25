TKO: No Reason To Wait

Posted 10:54 pm, September 25, 2019, by

It should really be the dream scenario.  The Cardinals can clinch a division title while playing the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium.   It's just that the  Brewers won't stop winning.    Milwaukee has gone 17-2 over their last 19 games.   When the Cardinals clinch is the subject of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).

