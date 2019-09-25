× Wacha Hurt in Cardinals Loss to Diamondbacks, 9-7

Not only did the Cardinals lose the game on Wednesday to the Diamondbacks, they also lost starting pitcher Michael Wacha. The Cardinals right hander left the game in the second inning with right shoulder tightness. Wacha will be checked out when the Cardinals return to St. Louis. His availability for the rest of the regular season and playoffs is up in the air.

In the game, the Cardinals built a 5-2 lead, part of it coming on rookie outfielder Randy Arozarena’s first Major League home run. But the Cardinals defense disappeared in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Diamondbacks rallied for seven runs in that frame to take a 9-5 lead. The go ahead runs scored when catcher Matt Wieters dropped Edmundo Sosa’s throw from second base. Two runners scored on the miscue and Arizona lead 6-5. Wilmer Flores capped the seven run outburst with a two run home run.

The Cardinals did make it interesting in the ninth inning when Matt Wieters drove in two runs with a single to cut the margin to 9-7. But pinch hitter Paul Goldschmidt grounded into a game ending double play to end the contest.

The Cardinals played a “bench” lineup except for Tommy Edman. All of the other regular position starter got the day off after the Cardinals 19 inning loses to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

The Cards close out their regular season at Busch Stadium with a three game series against the Cubs. The Cardinals still have a magic number of 3 to clinch the Central division title.