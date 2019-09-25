× What Missourians, Illinoisans will need to obtain Real ID-compliant license

ST. LOUIS – The clock is ticking for millions of fliers to update their ID’s. Come October 1, 2020, you will need a REAL ID or another acceptable form of ID to board a flight.

The deadline is just 13 months away.

If you have stood in line at airport security recently, you have probably noticed the signs warning travelers of changes coming in the next year.

“If we don’t get the word out, we will have a million people a day coming to a checkpoint that don’t have the proper identification and their non-refundable trip will, unfortunately, be a non-trip,” said TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz.

To find out if your Missouri or Illinois driver’s license is Real ID compliant, look for a star inside a gold circle in the upper right-hand corner. Without the star, you’re grounded; unless you have a valid passport or military ID.

“We are wanting to make sure that a person who presents an ID at an airport checkpoint is who they say they are and not a terrorist,” Koshetz said.

Several pieces of documentation are needed to get a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card at the time of application:

Identity (one acceptable document to verify full legal name and date of birth);

Lawful Status in the United States (one acceptable document to verify United States citizenship or immigration status);

Social Security Card or W-2 form (one acceptable document);

Missouri Residency (two acceptable documents verifying the applicant’s Missouri residential address); and

Additional items may be required if the applicant’s name is different from the name on their identity and date of birth verification document.

“We know there are many Missourians out there who are looking to get their REAL IDs in the next 12 months. To those individuals, we urge you not to wait until the October 1, 2020 date to do so,” said Missouri Department of Revenue Acting Director Ken Zellers.

More information and Frequently Asked Questions on REAL ID can be found at https://www.tsa.gov/real-id.