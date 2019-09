Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- The world’s biggest names in professional drag racing will compete at speeds in excess of 330 MPH at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend.

16-time Funny Car Champion John Force, the winningest driver (151 wins) and holder of more all-time records than any driver in NHRA History joined FOX 2. He’s the oldest competitor at 70-years old! He leads an organization of competitors that has won 20 NHRA World Championships.