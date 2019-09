Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Amazon has grown into a powerhouse as an e-commerce marketplace. But the company does much more than deliver packages. It's considered one of the "big four" tech companies in the country alongside Google, Apple, and Facebook.

Amazon has designed some cool new stuff. Megg Dunlap has an exclusive look at their line-up of new devices that were just announced! Let's check out a few of these new devices!