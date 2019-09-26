× Authorities investigating overnight crime, as Congressman calls for gun reform

ST. LOUIS – Another violent night in St. Louis just hours before a Missouri lawmaker Congressman Lacy Clay addresses the issue of crime in front of congress Thursday, September 26.

One man was shot at the Circle K Convenience Store in Ferguson Thursday morning. People in the area tell FOX 2 they heard gunshots and asked the clerk to call the police.

Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds and large shell casings. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police do not have a description of the suspect.

Police responded to another shooting that left two people recovering in a hospital from gunshot wounds to the leg. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of North Florissant Road and Bremen Avenue. A third person was also assaulted and taken to an area hospital.

There`s no word on anyone`s current condition.

While authorities piece together these investigations, Congressman Lacy Clay believes he has the answers with his Gun Control Bill. A U.S. House subcommittee will be hearing the proposal Thursday on Capitol Hill. The congressman bill would allow cities to set their own gun laws that in some cases would be stricter than state laws.