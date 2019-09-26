× Congress passes short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown

The Senate voted Thursday to temporarily extend government funding into November in a bid to avert a government shutdown at the end of the month, sending the package to the White House for President Donald Trump’s signature.

The vote was 82-15.

The legislation, which passed the House earlier this month, extends the money at current levels with limited exceptions through November 21, potentially paving the way for an end-of-the-year spending fight.

As lawmakers work to advance spending bills ahead of the end of the fiscal year on September 30, tensions between Democrats and Republicans have spilled out into the open, including on the ever-contentious subject of funding for Trump’s long-promised border wall.

Passage of the stopgap funding measure by both chambers will allow lawmakers more time to work to complete the annual appropriations process.

The Democratic-led House has already passed a number of appropriations bills, while the Senate appropriations process is just getting started.

A fight over funding for the border wall triggered a partial government shutdown last year that went on to become the longest shutdown in US government history.