Dan O’Neill signing copies of Clebration: The Magic of the Cardinals in the 1980s

Posted 9:12 am, September 26, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS -  Former Post-Dispatch sportswriter Dan O'Neill has come out with a book entitled "When the Blues Go Marching In" and is an illustrated history of the St. Louis Blues and Celebration: The Magic of the Cardinals in the 1980s.

Dan O'Neill joined FOX 2   to promote both books and upcoming dates of book signings in the metro area.

For more information on the book signings, visit reedypress.com.

 

Dan O'Neill Book Signing
7:00PM September 26
Library Express at Winghaven
7435 Village Center Drive
O'Fallon, MO 63368
www.ReedyPress.com

 

