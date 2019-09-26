Dan O’Neill signing copies of Clebration: The Magic of the Cardinals in the 1980s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Former Post-Dispatch sportswriter Dan O'Neill has come out with a book entitled "When the Blues Go Marching In" and is an illustrated history of the St. Louis Blues and Celebration: The Magic of the Cardinals in the 1980s.

Dan O'Neill joined FOX 2 to promote both books and upcoming dates of book signings in the metro area.

For more information on the book signings, visit reedypress.com.

Dan O'Neill Book Signing

7:00PM September 26

Library Express at Winghaven

7435 Village Center Drive

O'Fallon, MO 63368

www.ReedyPress.com