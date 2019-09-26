Health Watch – SLUCare MedSpa Services Include Doctor Supervision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aging is going to happen no matter what we do. However, focusing on good skin care can make a difference in how well we age. At SLUCare Medical Spa, we work with patients – young and older – to understand their skin care concerns and needs and recommend the best treatments (in-office and at-home) to help reverse any skin damage and prevent further damage.

SLUCare clinical esthetician Paige Gardner offers the same services you expect to find at most MedSpas, but she performs services under a doctor's supervision. "If there was ever a question by skin type, skin concern, we can always take that to the doctor together with the patient. They always feel more comfortable when the doctor has addressed it as well."

Together, they recommend the best treatment options and explain the procedure to manage expectations.

For anyone looking to improve their skin and slow down the aging process without undergoing the more invasive, surgical treatments, there are a number of options available, including:

Injectables and Fillers such as Botox, Restylane and Juvaderm, which are used to smooth facial creases and wrinkles, minimize the appearance of scars, enhance facial contours, plump lips, and improve under-eye appearance. While these treatments can help combat signs of aging, they are not a permanent solution and will require ongoing treatments to maintain results.

Cosmetic Laser Treatments such as the:

1) MicroLaser Peel, which decreases fine lines and wrinkles in the face, neck and chest. Nicknamed the “weekend peel,” the procedure allows patients treated on Thursday to return to work on Monday;

2) Broad Band Light (BBL) treats brown pigment, red pigment, rosacea, acne, secondary hair removal and can rejuvenate the skin overall. This non-invasive, gentle procedure requires virtually no downtime. I

3) HALO is the first hybrid laser to deliver ablative and non-ablative results with minimal to no downtime. It dramatically boosts skin's collagen and elastin production, smooths fine lines and improves texture and skin discoloration.

Chemical Peels help to exfoliate the dead skin cells both on the surface of the skin as well as within the cell layers. There are a variety of peels that can improve concerns such as hyperpigmentation, acne, rosacea, sun damage, texture, and aging. Chemical peels are a great add-on to most facials. There are light, medium and deep chemical peels as well as pigment balancing peels and medical microdermabrasion.

Non-Laser Skin Rejuvenation and Facials including dermabrasion, microdermabrasion, microneedling, facials, and dermaplaning. These all are non-invasive, exfoliating treatments that improve fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, skin discoloration and/or other aging conditions. Regular facials are often recommended to keep your skin healthy and beautiful.

No matter what your skincare goals are, our SLUCare clinical estheticians can help you achieve long term results that will keep your skin healthier and looking more youthful. To learn more, click here.