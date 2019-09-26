Menards employee hit by car after shoplifting suspect and kids pull off brazen heist

BALLWIN, Mo. — Police are looking for a woman and several children after they walked an entire shopping cart full of items out of Menards Wednesday evening. The woman ended up assaulting a man in the parking lot and trying to run over an employee with her vehicle. Police are asking for your help to find them. They have released images of the suspect and her car.

Investigators say that a woman and five children entered the Menards on Manchester last night. They walked around the store and loaded a cart with items. One of the children ended up rolling the shopping cart past cashiers and into the store’s parking lot. They pushed the cart towards a white vehicle.

A man in the parking lot started taking pictures with his cell phone of the white car. A police report says that the woman approached him, assaulted him, and took his cellphone from his hand.

The woman then got into the driver’s seat of the white vehicle and started accelerating towards a female Menards employee. The vehicle struck her and sped off.

St. Louis County Police were called to the store at around 8:00 pm for a report of a robbery. They found EMS treating a 49-year-old woman with a head wound. She was later taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment.

Police say the woman is described as a black female, approximately 35 to 45 years-old, approximately 5’09” and 200 lbs. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a bright, neon shirt or jacket and a dark-colored head wrap.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.

Images of the suspect and chidren: