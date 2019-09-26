Military mom drives overnight to surprise daughter in the Mehlville School District

MEHLVILLE, Mo. – A military mom surprised her daughter Wednesday morning. The heartwarming reunion was caught on video.

An article posted by the Mehlville School District says that U.S. Army officer Katie Herrell contacted her daughter’s teacher to set up the sweet event. She had been stationed in Ft. Gordon Georgia for the past four months. Her daughter, Brooke Powers, is a 4th grader at Blades Elementary School.

Katie Herrell drove overnight to arrive at the school Wednesday morning. She then dressed up as the school’s mascot Boomer the Bobcat. The surprise came during morning announcements.

The mother took off the mascot’s head to reveal her identity. Her daughter appears shocked to see her. They embraced and there wasn’t a dry eye in the room.