Parson: Democrats jumped the gun on impeachment

ST. LOUIS – A day after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, Missouri Governor Mike Parson believes Democrats have acted rashly.

During a sit-down interview with Fox 2’s Vic Faust, the governor said he understands most people have their minds made up if they do or don’t like the president. However, Parson said Democrats jumped the gun without having all the facts.

“I think it’s kind of ridiculous that you’d go out there right now without having any hearings, without having any kind of evidence whatsoever,” he said.

Parson, a Republican, said both parties should be focused on jobs, infrastructure, and trade.

“That’s what everyday people care about,” he said. “All this other hype that’s going on, you know, it needs to end and people need to get back trying to figure out, ‘What is the best thing I can do for the people…’”