Study: St. Louis City is getting smaller, but richer

Posted 12:23 pm, September 26, 2019, by

aerial of The Old Court House surrounded by downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — St.  Louis City is getting smaller, but richer.  The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the city continues to lose population but those who do live there are making more money.

According to census estimates the number of city residents making more than $100,000 is up six percent in the last five years.  The number of residents making less than $25,000 is down eight percent.

Experts say medical professions and tech jobs could be behind the pay raise.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.