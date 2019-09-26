× Study: St. Louis City is getting smaller, but richer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — St. Louis City is getting smaller, but richer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the city continues to lose population but those who do live there are making more money.

According to census estimates the number of city residents making more than $100,000 is up six percent in the last five years. The number of residents making less than $25,000 is down eight percent.

Experts say medical professions and tech jobs could be behind the pay raise.