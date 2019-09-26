LIVE Video: Trump whistleblower complaint testimony in Washington DC

Tim’s Travels: Pick your own apples on Johnny Appleseed Day

Posted 7:02 am, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:12AM, September 26, 2019

BELLEVILLE, Mo. -  They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but, not even an entire orchard can keep Tim Ezell away.  Thursday, September 26 marks Johnny Appleseed Day and Ezell is ready to celebrate at Eckert's in Belleville

