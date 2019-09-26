Woman shot in the head in south St. Louis

Posted 7:57 pm, September 26, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a south city neighborhood Thursday evening after a woman was shot her head.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 4200 block of Norfolk Avenue, located in the Tower Grove Southeast neighborhood.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was shot in the head and arm. She was not conscious or breathing.

Fox 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.