Woman shot in the head in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a south city neighborhood Thursday evening after a woman was shot her head.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 4200 block of Norfolk Avenue, located in the Tower Grove Southeast neighborhood.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was shot in the head and arm. She was not conscious or breathing.

