$5 million anti-violence program one step closer to passage from STL Board of Aldermen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The full St. Louis Board of Aldermen gave preliminary approval to a new anti-violence program Friday.

Aldermen gave the Cure Violence measure unanimous support. It will still need a final vote from the board and an okay from the Estimate and Apportionment Board, which Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, Mayor Lyda Krewson, and Comptroller Darlene Green sit on.

The new measure would commit $5 million to Cure Violence over several years.

Reed was elated after the vote on the program that he's fought for during the last few years.

All the murders this year, especially the killing of kids, gave his measure new life.

Reed said he still doesn't have a commitment by Mayor Krewson or Comptroller Green