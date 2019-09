Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The stage production Angels in America has won numerous awards including a Pulitzer Prize for drama and a Tony Award for best play. It's now being performed at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis through October 6, 2019.

The play is a complex, at times symbolic, examination of AIDS and being gay in America in the 1980s. Some characters are supernatural beings or people who have died.

More information: 314-968-4925 or repstl.org.