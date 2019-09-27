Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone Friday, September 27, 2019
This is Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, September 27, 2019.
In this segment the following highlighted games were:
East St. Louis vs Alton
Mascoutah vs Civic Memorial
Troy vs Howell
Lafayette vs Northwest
Hillsboro vs Windsor
Dupo vs Wood River
Our host this week was Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne and he was joined by Jim Powers of High School Sports Caravan to discuss East St. Louis Flyers impressive win. Lafayette handing Northwest their first lost and much more High School Football.
The next segment had the following highlighted games:
Zumwalt South vs Zumwalt North
St. Charles Lutheran vs St. Charles
Dubourg vs O'Fallon Christian
Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne and Jim Powers of High School Sports Caravan discussed St. Charles Lutheran and much more High School Football.