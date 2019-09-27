Billie Eilish’s world tour coming to St. Louis in spring 2020

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Billie Eilish will be coming to the Enterprise Center during her “Where do we go?” world tour. Her debut album is currently 2019’s best selling release in North America. She is the first artist born this millennium to have both a number one album and single.

Billie Eilish will be playing St. Louis on March 28, 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 4 at noon at LiveNation.com.

North American Tour Dates: