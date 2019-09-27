Clarksville gets federal grant to design moveable flood wall

Posted 3:40 pm, September 27, 2019, by

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. – The rural community of Clarksville has won a nearly $700,000 federal grant to design a movable flood wall that could protect the northeast Missouri town from the Mississippi River.

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves said Friday that the Commerce Departments Economic Development Administration will award $695,310 for an engineering analysis for the movable wall. Clarksville will chip in an additional $14,190 for the study.

Clarksville Mayor Jo Anne Smiley said the grant is “another baby step” toward finally obtaining the long-sought flood wall. The town of about 450 people has faced flooding in all but one of the past 20 years.

The Missouri budget includes $2 million for a Clarksville flood wall, but the total project is estimated at $4.5 million.

Smiley said she hopes to apply for additional federal funds.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.