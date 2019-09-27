Day 5 of fall competes with records set back in the 1800s

Posted 6:07 pm, September 27, 2019, by

FOREST PARK in ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Day five of fall brings the summer sizzle back. Many St. Louisans are used to this back and forth weather during the transitional months of the year. It is unusual for us to see high temperatures competing with record highs set back in the 1800s.

Today's record is 92 set back in 1891. A few were caught off guard by the heat in Forest Park.

“I just went off yesterday’s weather, it was like a little chilly for me since I’m a Floridian. I guess I gauged the weather wrong. It’s quite hot,” states Naomi Levy.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.