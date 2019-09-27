East St. Louis man charged in shooting death of budding rapper Cold Kase

Posted 3:26 pm, September 27, 2019, by

Cedric Gooden, aka "Cold Kase."

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged an East St. Louis man Friday for the murder of an aspiring rapper.

Cedric Gooden, aka “Cold Kase,” was gunned down Monday evening outside the Mobil Gas Mart on State Street in East St. Louis. The gunman reportedly fired several shots at the parking lot, which was full of customers. Gooden died at the scene.

State police were called to investigate the murder and identified Teran Jeffries as the suspected shooter.

Jeffries, 32, was charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He was jailed on a $2.5 million bond.

Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive behind the shooting.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.