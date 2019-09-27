× East St. Louis man charged in shooting death of budding rapper Cold Kase

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged an East St. Louis man Friday for the murder of an aspiring rapper.

Cedric Gooden, aka “Cold Kase,” was gunned down Monday evening outside the Mobil Gas Mart on State Street in East St. Louis. The gunman reportedly fired several shots at the parking lot, which was full of customers. Gooden died at the scene.

State police were called to investigate the murder and identified Teran Jeffries as the suspected shooter.

Jeffries, 32, was charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He was jailed on a $2.5 million bond.

Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive behind the shooting.