Fans should expect slight changes at Busch Stadium as team enters postseason

ST. LOUIS – As the Cardinals try to close out the season as division champions, there are a few new updates to ballpark operations fans can expect in the postseason.

The Cardinals have retired the “print at home” tickets delivery option and transitioned to mobile ticket delivery via the ballpark app.

If you’re old school, you can still have physical game tickets mailed to your home or left to be picked up at the will call.

With the bigger stage of postseason play comes the bigger chance of ticket fraud.

Duffel bags, tote bags, cinch bags, and purses no larger than 16” x 16” x 8” are allowed.

Check cardinals.com/security for the complete inspection policy and prohibited items list.