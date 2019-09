× Hazelwood Central student arrested after gun, marijuana found in bag

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A student at Hazelwood Central High School was arrested Friday after bringing a handgun to campus.

A district spokesperson said a teacher spotted a suspicious bag and alerted the building’s school resource officer. The bag had a gun and marijuana inside.

A 16-year-old was arrested around 12:30 p.m. and referred to juvenile authorities.