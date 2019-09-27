Local elementary students participate in First Watch’s Healthy Helpers program

ST. LOUIS – Students at Adams Elementary School in Tower Grove had a tasty breakfast lesson Tuesday morning all thanks to a Healthy Helpers breakfast program sponsored by the First Watch.

“First Watch has partnered with No Kid Hungry for about 10 years now…and to partner with an organization that helps try to feed the one out of six kids across the country who don’t have regular access to nutritious food is a no brainer” said Eleni Kouvatsos.

The goal is to introduce the kids to different healthy breakfast ideas. In this case, it was avocado toast. The program also stresses the overall importance of getting a well-balanced breakfast.

“ It is important for kids to have a healthy breakfast. It helps them have the energy to get through the school day. It helps their brains be productive. It helps them learn. We want children to grow into healthy adults and produce healthy families that can carry on for generations.”

For the month of September, First Watch is donating a portion of its Seasonal Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast to its Healthy Helpers campaign help make sure kids are fed and to set the tone for a healthy lifestyle down the road.