Police: Former Ranken employee arrested after making ‘active shooter’ threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A former employee at Ranken Technical College was arrested earlier this week after making threats after being fired.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Erika Shields was terminated from her job at Ranken and then made a terror threat.

Shields was jailed on a charge of first-degree terror threat with a bond set at $20,000. She faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted.

Police said Shields had been terminated from her job as an armed security supervisor. She allegedly made threatening phone calls to several school employees, including one to the campus public safety director, saying she would be coming back to Ranken as an active shooter.

St. Louis police were called to the campus around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Fox 2 reached out to about a dozen students on Friday. All declined to be interviewed. None had heard about the threat.

People living near the campus heard nothing about it either, including Dora Upchurch and Raven Lakine, who operate an in-home daycare.

“There was no cops in our neighborhood to make us even be alarmed,” Upchurch said. “She made the threat. How many people make threats that you don’t take seriously and carry it out? It’s not something you brush over your shoulders.”

Fox 2 made repeated requests for information and comments from Ranken but had gotten no response as of early Friday evening.

“My children come out here and play every day. You never know where it could happen, when it could have started, where bullets end up,” Lakine said.