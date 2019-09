Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Starbucks is counting down to the most wonderful time of the year!

The coffee chain gave a sneak peek at this year's holiday merchandise. The seasonal collection includes five new tumblers, coffee mugs, and reusable water bottles as well as festive gift cards and Christmas-themed coffee blends.

All items cost $25 dollars or less and will be available in-store locations nationwide.

The company is keeping the official release date a secret but says it will be soon.