ST. LOUIS - The 1st Annual Support Our Law Enforcement People Rally will be held Friday, Sept. 27, from 9:00 -11:00 a.m. in front of the St. Louis Police Headquarters at 1915 Olive St.

A motorcade of motorcycles, classic cars, and others will assemble at Shady Jack Saloon, 1432 N. Broadway, on its rear lot at 7:000 a.m. ending up at St. Louis Police Headquarters.

For more information contact Shirley DeMay, 314-664-4700